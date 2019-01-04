

CTV Kitchener





A proposed homeless memorial in Kitchener has received a large chunk of funding needed to move forward.

The project has been awarded a $7,700 grant from The Region of Waterloo Arts Fund.

Between a Rock and a Hard Place was proposed by Suzi Gursoy, who was homeless for over two decades.

After hearing about a memorial at a homelessness conference in London, Gursoy decided she wanted to do the same thing in Victoria Park.

The design, a bronze backpack and plaque on a slab of red sandstone, was created by Ernest Daetwyler, who is also the creator of the park’s suitcase sculptures.

It is expected to cost around $25,000.

Local organizations like the YWCA, One Roof and House of Friendship had contributed to the project.

It was not clear whether the City of Kitchener had approved the project or not, but organizers did say it was an important step towards the work being done.

An email from organizers indicated a possible location for the memorial was still in the works.