Property tax set to increase in Kitchener following council’s budget approval

The average home owner in Kitchener can expect to pay approximately $56 more in property taxes this year.

City council approved a 4.8 per cent increase for the 2023 budget, including $100,000 in capital funding for the ‘Racialized and Indigenous Supports for Equity’ and ‘Love my hood’ community grant programs.

“When I hear the multitude of work that gets done through these funds,” said Councillor Aislinn Clancy. “They’re creative, they’re hyper-localized. It again addresses our equity where everyone is welcome, they can show up as they are.”

“If we look at the numbers that are on these charts, it shows that the requested amount is three times what was allocated, so there clearly is an interest out there in the community for these funds,”

said Councillor Debbie Chapman.

Residents can also expect to pay roughly $42 more per year due to a water utility increase of 4.5 per cent.

According to a press release issued by the City of Kitchener on Thursday, throughout the budget process, council took a “people-focused approach prioritizing affordability, supporting core services, responding to growth and investing in our community.”

One of those investments includes $1 million in annual investments in parks, trails and playgrounds.

“Council worked hard to balance various community priorities while completing their first budget of the 2023-2026 term,” said Kitchener Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic. “It reflects the community priorities identified through staff’s extensive consultation with residents and councillors’ conversations with their constituents.”