Private room in Waterloo hair salon aims to remove barriers

The goal is to create a safe salon experience for all. A new space has opened in Waterloo, which offers clients a private room for their haircare needs. Owner of Shear Amazement and Luminous Spa, Holly Fuhr, says the demand for this service is growing.

It looks like a typical salon at first glace, however the business offers a secluded space for those who require a little more privacy.

“I found that there was such a huge need of people who didn’t have a safe space to do their hair for many reasons,” said Fuhr.

Within the salon, is a room designed with few distractions.

“I can dim the lights, we can have no music, we can have nothing to look at. We can make it however they need to make it in order to feel comfortable and get a good haircut or colour even,” Fuhr explained.

After previously suffering a concussion, bright lights and loud sounds can trigger Cindy Riddell. She says finding this service has been a game changer for herself and her young autistic son.

“Having the space to myself where I don’t have to worry about the movement of people walking around and constantly having bright lights on me really makes me feel much more comfortable,” said Riddell.

After suffering a concussion, bright lights and loud sounds can trigger Cindy Riddell. She says finding a salon with a private room has been a game changer for her. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)

Fuhr took over the salon just two months ago and said there has been a steady increase of people looking for a sensory safe room. She hopes that the message will get out that there is plenty of room for more clients to come and have a safe salon experience.

“There’s a million reasons that people just wanted a safe secure space to get their hair done and it just became so big, my clientele became so huge from it that I realized how important it was to be able to have this when I grew because I just got so busy on my own that I needed a team,” she said.

“I found that there is such a huge need of people who didn’t have a safe space to do their hair for many reasons. As in they wear a hijab, as in they have autism, as in they have social anxiety and they have to bring their kids in.”

Riddell said society is starting to change and people with invisible disabilities are beginning to be recognized.

“This environment, this room that has been created, absolutely helps those [people] and it helps me,” she added.

Shear Amazement and Luminous Spa is located at 520 University Ave. W, Unit 104 in Waterloo.