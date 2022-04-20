Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.

Trudeau’s first stop was a home in Kitchener where he touted measures in the 2022 federal budget aimed at making housing more affordable.

“We know that housing is real challenge, not just here in Kitchener but right across the country,” said Trudeau. “And we need to work together to solve it.”

Trudeau said the 2022 federal budget focuses on three main pillars to combat the housing crisis – supply, savings and cutting down on speculation.

“I’ve heard from Canadian across the country… who are really worried about the housing market who wonder whether or not they’ll ever be able to afford a home,” Trudeau said.

“One of the challenges that we’re facing in Canada is our population with immigration and other things has been growing over the past years and housing construction hasn’t kept up.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about housing after meeting privately with two families inside the MacDonald family home in Kitchener, Ont., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Canadian Press/Peter Power

The prime minister said the federal government will work with provincial and municipal governments and spend $4 billion to help cities and towns increase the supply of housing.

He also highlighted the introduction of a new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account where Canadians can set aside up to $40,000.

Trudeau also said “far too many” homes in Canada are being bought by foreign investors and that’s something the government needs to crack down on.

“We’re going to ban foreign buyers in homes for the next two years to make sure that Canadians have an opportunity to buy their homes,” he said.

Trudeau’s next stop was be Cambridge, where he visited a school and met with Muslim leaders before joining in an observance of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to a grade three class during a visit to with members of the Muslim community at the International School of Cambridge in Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power