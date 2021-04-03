DELHI -- Norfolk County OPP are conduction a homicide investigation following the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man in Delhi.

Police and paramedics were first called to the King Street scene on Tuesday afternoon.

“The result of the examination determined the death to be a result of homicide,” said acting sergeant Edward Sanchuk of OPP.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed to be Michael Shawn Murray of Norfolk County.

Dale Van De Vyvere had just picked up coffee with Murray before he heard the devastating news.

“He was only 54 years old going on 55,” he said. “Thursday evening I found out who it was and I was shocked. Really shocked.”

Van De Vyvere and residents of the apartment Murray was believed to have moved into just earlier this year say they noticed a police presence around the building for about four days.

“The OPP are looking for assistance from property owners and community members in the Delhi area,” said Sanchuk. “Police are also asking homeowners to check outdoor home surveillance cameras for video footage that may assist in this investigation.”

Police add that residents should also check their properties for any items of clothing or carrying packs like backpacks.

“This is pretty scary in a little town,” said Van De Vyvere.