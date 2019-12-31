Power tool used in attempted ATM theft
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 10:44AM EST
Police say two suspects attempted a robbery with a chainsaw on Dec. 29, 2019. (Source: Guelph Police)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after they say two suspects used a power tool in an attempted ATM robbery in Guelph.
The incident happened on Sunday at a bank on Clair Road.
Officials say the suspects were unsuccessful with the power tool.
The suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.