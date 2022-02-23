Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers

Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.

This winter season's extreme changes in weather conditions are to blame.

The swing from freezing temperatures to thawing to freezing again have been a perfect recipe for potholes.

Potholes are created when water seeps through the pavement and freezes. The frozen water causes the ground to expand and then crack.

A couple of drivers who spoke to CTV Kitchener Wednesday morning said this is the worst year for potholes they've seen in a long time.

"They can tear your suspension system right out," said Gerry Gagnon.

"You gotta watch out for them because they can do a lot of damage," added Ted Connors. "I guess it's just something you have to expect."

