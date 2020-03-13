KITCHENER --
The University of Waterloo has suspended its on-campus courses for the next week, with plans to keep them cancelled afterward.
In a news release, the school says the suspension will last until March 23.
Then, all in-person course activity will be cancelled until the end of the term on April 25. This includes final exams.
The university says that instructors are working on alternate ways to deliver remaining course work, exams and assessments.
Fully-online courses are expected to continue, and campus operations will continue as well.
The university says that residences and business units will continue operating. The library will also remain open.
Wilfrid Laurier says it is discontinuing its in-person classes for the rest of the winter term, as of March 16. Instructors will work next week to develop plans for alternative instruction so students can still finish their courses.
The university and its buildings will remain open, as will the library, rec centres and health services.
Laurier has also cancelled or postponed all non-academic events until April 30.
At Conestoga College, most face-to-face classes will be discontinued as of March 16.
The college says in a news release that it will begin to transition to remote and hybrid course delivery if possible, but campuses will stay open and college operations are supposed to continue.
Employees there are expected to report to work as normal.
Meanwhile the University of Guelph has cancelled face-to-face classes for one week, starting March 16.
Face-to-face classes will not be held again for the remainder of the semester, which will be extended by one week.
Instead, courses will resume on March 23 in an alternative format.
The university and its buildings will stay open and will operate as usual.