KITCHENER -- All non-academic events at Wilfrid Laurier University have been canceled through the end of April over COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made in an update posted to the school's website on Thursday evening.

"We recognize the impact of this decision on event organizers and appreciate your support as we focus on the well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and community," read the statement.

Beginning today, the school says that all events that are not part of courses for academic reasons will either be cancelled or postponed.

Laurier cancels non-academic events due to COVID-19: https://t.co/BpRKyBXBQe pic.twitter.com/0LuEfvKCek — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) March 13, 2020

However, the university will remain open and classes will continue as normal.

The decision comes as Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed locally to three.