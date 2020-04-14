KITCHENER -- Contactless deliveries are becoming more common and while they’re convenient, Waterloo Regional Police say it’s also led to a 200 per cent increase in porch thefts.

There have been 18 reports of parcel thefts since March 17.

“In comparison, we had six parcel thefts during the same timeframe in 2019 and five in 2018.”

A Kitchener man tells CTV News that he caught one thief on his security camera.

The video shows two people walking by Chris Ryan St. Laurent’s home in the Chicopee area on April 11.

They notice a parcel on the front step, and one of them walks up and takes it.

St. Laurent says he was watching remotely and, as the thief walked away, he used his speaker system to demand they return the parcel.

They put the package back on the porch and then left the area.

St. Laurent says he’s already purchased another camera for his home and will be keeping a close eye on future deliveries.