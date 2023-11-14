Police with sledgehammer, electric saw raid Cambridge magic mushroom dispensary
Waterloo regional police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday.
The FunGuyz location, on King Street in the Preston neighbourhood, opened earlier this month.
Police said they seized a large amount of suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in various forms and cash.
A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
FUNGUYZ RAID
Witnesses saw officers carrying large sealed bags out of the shop around 1 p.m.
"I watched from my window as they brought out a bunch of, I am assuming, magic mushrooms to the unmarked police car," said Emily, who lives nearby. "We came home and there were a bunch of police and there were undercover cops dressed in street clothes."
Loud bangs were also heard coming from inside the building.
Tactical officers then emerged carrying a sledgehammer and a saw.
Waterloo regional police coming out of the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Emily told CTV News she has mixed feelings about having a magic mushroom store nearby.
"I know that they are illegal, so it made me question my safety a bit," she explained.
Despite her concerns, Emily said there have been no issues since the dispensary opened.
Another witness said she saw spotted the police activity as she was walking by.
"I saw the cop car and I wondered if they were shutting this down," Deep added.
She called the raid unnecessary.
"I think that taking down the little dispensaries that pop up are kind of futile. It's like, what's the point? I think it's a waste of resources."
Waterloo regional police outside the FunGuyz magic mushroom store in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
The store owner, who identified himself as Hector Hernandez, told CTV News the closure is temporary.
“We will reopen,” he promised. “The job of the police is pretty self-evident. We know what to do and we don’t interfere with their duties. Our job, as part of this fight, is to remain open to the customers of Cambridge, for those who want access to psilocybin.”
Hernandez said he hopes to reopen in a few days.
Waterloo regional police lock up the FunGuyz magic mushroom store in Cambridge, Ont. after a raid and arrest on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
MORE SHOPS SHUT DOWN
The Cambridge location isn’t the first FunGuyz shop to be shut down.
Dispensaries in St. Thomas, Windsor and Wasaga Beach have recently been raided by local police.
Authorities also shut down other magic mushroom dispensaries across Ontario.
"Every single city is different," said Hernandez. "It all depends on the Crown Prosecutor of that city, to what extent they'd like to execute [the law]."
He argues the business of magic mushrooms is about more than the bottom line.
"The entire point of what we're doing is to change the sentiment add some of the misunderstandings surrounding psilocybin."
Magic mushrooms are a restricted substance in Canada and it’s illegal to produce, possess or sell.
Clinical trials are currently underway, looking into potential therapeutic uses for psilocybin.
-- With reporting by Jeff Pickel
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RECIPE
RECIPE Emily's Steak and Meatball Grey Cup Chili
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau calls on Israel to show 'maximum restraint' and Hamas to stop using 'human shields' amid war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Israel to use maximum restraint to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau says the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that this must stop.
Global Affairs confirms seventh Canadian death in Israel-Hamas conflict
Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed the death of a seventh Canadian in its latest update pertaining to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Poilievre criticisms of Housing Accelerator Fund 'categorically' false: Fraser
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is dismissing criticisms from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund is an attempt to incentivize mayors to give the Liberals public credit for acting on the housing crisis.
'We feel stuck': Toronto couple pushes for bylaw to control smoke-spread from neighbouring homes
A Toronto couple is lobbying for a new bylaw that would ban people from allowing second-hand smoke to spread into a home from a neighbouring unit.
London
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
-
London, Ont. veterinarians, support staff band together to provide emergency weekend service
Having arrived from Australia approximately a year-and-half ago, Heidi Alfred was in unfamiliar territory when one of her dogs was sprayed by a skunk and suffered from eye irritation. Her first call was to a London emergency vet clinic, and she was surprised by the response.
-
Fire-damaged wind turbine being dismantled
A wind turbine north of Goderich that went up in flames in June of this year is finally being dismantled.
Windsor
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
-
Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.
-
'It’s archaic': Feds touting new anti-scab legislation
Historic legislation was recently tabled in the House of Commons effectively banning replacement workers during a strike or lockout. And the federal labour minister was in Windsor, Ont. Tuesday to discuss the significance of the new bill.
Barrie
-
Bail granted to man charged with attempted murder in Shelburne break-in
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
-
Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
-
Casino Rama unveils star-studded 2024 lineup
Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
International students drive transit ridership increase in Sudbury
Recent statistics show that more people in Greater Sudbury than ever are using the GOVA transit system to get where they need to go.
Ottawa
-
Man charged for assault and anti-Semitic statements at Kanata gas station
A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
PRESTO unveils Google Wallet payment option, but not for OC Transpo
PRESTO card users in Ottawa will not be able to pay for transit with Google Wallet.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
Amtrak touts proposed Toronto-Chicago rail corridor, as Via tempers expectations
Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago.
-
Federal government announces $1.2B in loans to spur rental construction in Toronto
The federal government said Tuesday that it will help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto by providing $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans.
Montreal
-
NBA in talks with group to establish expansion team in Montreal
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was talking to a group in Montreal about bringing an expansion team to the city.
-
English school boards join three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
'Vortex of hope': Winnipeggers mourn Vivian Silver
People across the country are mourning the death of a Winnipeg-born peace activist who died during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
-
Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Charges pending in deadly Marlborough Park shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say two young brothers have been taken into custody in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
'Her father was crying': Cousin of teen killed in Calgary in 1976 remembers grief
Deborah Poitras vividly remembers the day that her family learned her cousin Pauline Brazeau had been killed.
-
Additional sheriffs on Calgary streets didn't boost perception of safety: report
A 12-week pilot program dispatching a dozen Alberta sheriffs throughout downtown Calgary resulted in an increase in public awareness of uniformed officers but didn't boost the perception of safety, according to a report from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and the Calgary Downtown Association (CDA).
Edmonton
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
-
Uber bringing Tasks pilot to Edmonton
Coming to your door soon — if you order it on your phone, that is — someone to shovel your driveway, mow your lawn, assemble furniture, wash your clothes and more through Uber.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child
A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.
Vancouver
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.
A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Officer could face charges after Vancouver arrest that left man seriously injured
A police officer who was involved in a May 2022 arrest that left a man seriously injured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside could face charges.