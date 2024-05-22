Four lanes closed on WB 401 through Cambridge after multi-vehicle crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound 401 through Cambridge between Hespeler Road and the Highway 8 west exit.
Several vehicles can be seen in a pileup from the Speedsville Road overpass in Cambridge.
OPP put out a tweet around 9:30 a.m. saying all westbound lanes are closed, except for the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.
CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information on the crash.
This is a developing story.
