KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Four lanes closed on WB 401 through Cambridge after multi-vehicle crash

    Multi-vehicle collision blocks off four lanes on WB 401 near Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Multi-vehicle collision blocks off four lanes on WB 401 near Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound 401 through Cambridge between Hespeler Road and the Highway 8 west exit.

    Several vehicles can be seen in a pileup from the Speedsville Road overpass in Cambridge.

    OPP put out a tweet around 9:30 a.m. saying all westbound lanes are closed, except for the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

    CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information on the crash.

    This is a developing story.

