Police warn of suspicious woman in vehicle approaching children
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 7:36AM EDT
A suspicious vehicle was seen in the area of Nith River Way and Broom Street in Ayr.
Waterloo Regional Police said the vehicle, described as a silver-coloured minivan with tinted windows, was observed on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Police received a report that the woman stopped on the road and tried to initiate a conversation with a group of students who were walking in the area.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are also encouraging parents to have regular conversations with their children about safety when going to and from school.