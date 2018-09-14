

CTV Kitchener





A suspicious vehicle was seen in the area of Nith River Way and Broom Street in Ayr.

Waterloo Regional Police said the vehicle, described as a silver-coloured minivan with tinted windows, was observed on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police received a report that the woman stopped on the road and tried to initiate a conversation with a group of students who were walking in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also encouraging parents to have regular conversations with their children about safety when going to and from school.