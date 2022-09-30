Police warn of employment scam after victim loses $3,000 to fraudsters
Waterloo regional police are investigating an employment fraud after a male lost $3,000 to fraudsters.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint that two people had posed as hiring managers for a learning centre in Kitchener.
Police said the victim was told they were hired and then asked to cash a cheque via mobile deposit for work equipment.
The victim was then instructed to send an e-transfer of the outstanding funds back to the fake employer, police said in a media release.
To avoid employment scams, police advise the public to:
• Never send money for an employment opportunity or to an individual you have not met in person
• Never send funds from a cheque deposited into your account until it officially clears.
• Research the company name with the Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been filed
• Follow your instincts. If something seems off about a job posting, trust your instincts
• Do not provide personal information (e.g. SIN, passport number, credit card numbers, or banking information) to anyone via email or over the phone unless you can verify the recipient and confirm the ad's legitimacy
