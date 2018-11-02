

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are issuing a warning about the consumption of counterfeit drugs after a non-fatal overdose in Cambridge.

Officers say they are investigating after a person suffered a non-fatal overdose after using what is believed to be counterfeit Xanax.

The drug is commonly used as a treatment for anxiety and panic disorders.

Police say pills such as the ones used in the non-fatal overdose, should not be consumed.