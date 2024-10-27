Baby Show helps expecting and new moms have everything they need
Mothers, mothers-to-be and families came together on Sunday at the Womb to Walking Baby Show for shopping, services and fun.
The event held its eighth show at Bingemans in Kitchener, where parents had access to businesses focused on babies and mothers, informational booths and services.
It was created by Kerri Rubicini, the owner of the KW Moms Club and a mother of three.
“I wanted to create an event for us local parents to get together, understand [more] about bringing babies into the world and also the years after that and becoming a family together,” said Rubicini.
There’s fun for the little ones as well. Toddlers had access to a play area with a ball pit, put together by Hometime Hideout. There is also a fashion show that allows babies and toddlers to show off products found around the venue.
“I've been coming here for the past five years,” said Amanda Lidstone, a mother who was attending the event with her daughter and toddler fashion show model, Mia.
When asked if she was having fun, Mia said “yes, yes, yes.”
According to their website, the event brings more than 85 vendors together, ranging from clothing, snacks, and resources for mothers to put their best foot forward.
Sasha Simine is a birth and postpartum doula that has her own recurring booth at the show.
“I love this show because it's such a good representation of our community and the resources that are here for both expectant parents and people who are parents to little ones,” said Simine. “I love coming back because you get to see the same faces, but with bigger and bigger kiddos as they grow.
Simine said she hopes to attend the next show in the spring, with a new doula group she’s beginning with her business partner Amy Perry, called Willow River Doula Collective.
The next Womb to Walking Baby Show is taking place on May 4, 2025.
