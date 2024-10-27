Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club

Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.

“It's our annual Halloween event that we hold on the last Sunday of October each year. Super family friendly. The staff, the golfers all get really excited for it and look forward to it,” Abbey Steers, Clubhouse Manager, Merry-Hill Golf Club said.

It’s not just a regular day on the course. Golfers are encouraged to throw on their best costume for Halloween.

“Just kind of found something fun to wear,” Courtney Benvenuti, a golfer said.

“It's more fun,” Dan Benvenuti, a golfer said.

“It's more fun because when you run down the hills, you can trip, because you have to be super careful if you have a long costume,” Deacon Benvenuti, a golfer said.

“Thought it'd be fun to get dressed up. It’s also my birthday today, so this is my birthday party," Murray Tawse, a golfer said.

“Just out here to have a great time and celebrate his birthday with our friends,” Dalyce Love-Tawse, a golfer said.

Peter Dietrich dressed up as a Toronto Maple Leafs player while carrying a calendar set to the month of April.

“I’m actually a big Leaf fan. But we're out here, it's cold. This is probably where they’ll be in April so,” Dietrich said.

“I think it's super fun. I have been waiting for this moment my entire life, I would say so. Seeing everyone dressed up in costumes is probably my favorite thing. Then being a big banana is great for kids,” Alisha Krysko, a staff member at Merry-Hill Golf Club said.

Trick or treat candy stations were placed on select holes. There were also a few challenges, like farthest tee shot using a broom, farthest tee shot using a marshmallow for the ball, and longest putt using a plastic axe.

While the annual event brings a lot of fun to the course near the end of the season, it also raises money to donate to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region each year.

“So we have a 50/50 cash draw going and we also have a raffle prize, door prize inside,” Steers said.

The golf season is winding down, Steers hopes to remain open through the second week of November. But said it will all depend on the weather.