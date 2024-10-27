Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
“It's our annual Halloween event that we hold on the last Sunday of October each year. Super family friendly. The staff, the golfers all get really excited for it and look forward to it,” Abbey Steers, Clubhouse Manager, Merry-Hill Golf Club said.
It’s not just a regular day on the course. Golfers are encouraged to throw on their best costume for Halloween.
“Just kind of found something fun to wear,” Courtney Benvenuti, a golfer said.
“It's more fun,” Dan Benvenuti, a golfer said.
“It's more fun because when you run down the hills, you can trip, because you have to be super careful if you have a long costume,” Deacon Benvenuti, a golfer said.
“Thought it'd be fun to get dressed up. It’s also my birthday today, so this is my birthday party," Murray Tawse, a golfer said.
“Just out here to have a great time and celebrate his birthday with our friends,” Dalyce Love-Tawse, a golfer said.
Peter Dietrich dressed up as a Toronto Maple Leafs player while carrying a calendar set to the month of April.
“I’m actually a big Leaf fan. But we're out here, it's cold. This is probably where they’ll be in April so,” Dietrich said.
“I think it's super fun. I have been waiting for this moment my entire life, I would say so. Seeing everyone dressed up in costumes is probably my favorite thing. Then being a big banana is great for kids,” Alisha Krysko, a staff member at Merry-Hill Golf Club said.
Trick or treat candy stations were placed on select holes. There were also a few challenges, like farthest tee shot using a broom, farthest tee shot using a marshmallow for the ball, and longest putt using a plastic axe.
While the annual event brings a lot of fun to the course near the end of the season, it also raises money to donate to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region each year.
“So we have a 50/50 cash draw going and we also have a raffle prize, door prize inside,” Steers said.
The golf season is winding down, Steers hopes to remain open through the second week of November. But said it will all depend on the weather.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
The B.C. NDP has claimed the majority of mail-in ballots tallied so far this weekend for the final count in the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election, increasing the chances of the party clinching a third term.
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden event crudely denounce Harris and Democrats
Several of Donald Trump's allies used crude and extreme rhetoric Sunday toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Trump critics before the former U.S. president was to take the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.