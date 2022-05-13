Police trying to identify woman who approached boy in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a report of a "suspicious person" in Kitchener.

At around 8:15 a.m., a 10-year-old boy was approached by an unknown woman while he was walking in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court.

Police said in a media release that she "persistently attempted to engage the youth in conversation before leaving the area on foot."

The woman is described as white and approximately 50 to 60-years-old. She was wearing a black and white shirt, turquoise pants, blue and pink shoes, a black-hooded sweater and a black ball cap.

Police said the boy was not hurt.

They're asking anyone who saw the woman, or has information on this incident, to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.