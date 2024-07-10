KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police trying to identify suspect after alleged unprovoked attack in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect after a woman said she was hit in the head during an unprovoked attack in Kitchener.

    The woman told police she was walking near Victoria Street South and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. when an unknown male approach her and hit her in the head.

    Police said there are no reports of physical injuries.

    Investigators are trying to identify the male.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News