KITCHENER -- Officers used a police order to close a road in Wellington County on Friday but provided few details around the reason behind the closure.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that they were conducting an investigation at an address on Wellington County Road 32.

The Guelph Fire Department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service were also on scene.

The road was closed between Highway 7 and Speedvale Avenue in Guelph-Eramosa while officials investigated.

Police said they would provide more information as it became available, but that there was no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they come to light.