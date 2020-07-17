Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Police tight-lipped about investigation that closed Wellington County road
A sign on Wellington County Road 32 reads, "Emergency road closed by police order - section 134 HTA" (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Officers used a police order to close a road in Wellington County on Friday but provided few details around the reason behind the closure.
The Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that they were conducting an investigation at an address on Wellington County Road 32.
The Guelph Fire Department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service were also on scene.
The road was closed between Highway 7 and Speedvale Avenue in Guelph-Eramosa while officials investigated.
Police said they would provide more information as it became available, but that there was no threat to public safety.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they come to light.