Police seize gun in Waterloo

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm has been seized by police in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a disturbance in the Sunnydale area around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was identified and arrested, police say.

He’s been charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Failing to comply with a release order (three counts)

Police say they also conducted a search warrant at a home and seized a firearm.