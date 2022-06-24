Police seize $725K in stolen vehicles, drugs and currency
Police seize $725K in stolen vehicles, drugs and currency
A month-and-a-half-long investigation has resulted in Waterloo regional police seizing nearly $500,000 in assets and arresting 10 people.
In a media release, police said the total street value of the drugs is approximately $225,000.
Police previously announced they had seized three stolen cars, a sawed-off shotgun and a large quantity of drugs as part of the investigation, which has now grown.
On Friday, police said 10 individuals between the ages of 29 and 57 have been arrested.
In total 80 Criminal Code charges and 12 Controlled Drug and Substances Act charges were laid.
The charges include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with release orders and firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police said they conducted two residential search warrants, one in Kitchener and the other in Cambridge.
The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:
- 22 stolen vehicles (valued at approximately $200,000)
- Six stolen trailers (valued at approximately $70,000)
- Approximately 590 grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 182 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 1 kilogram of suspected purple fentanyl
- Approximately 4.9 grams of suspected heroin
- Approximately 700 pills, including hydromorphone and other controlled substances
- Stolen property valued at over $150,000
- Approximately $42,000 in Canadian currency
- A sawed-off shotgun
- Approximately 150 rounds of ammunition
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
‘A terrible setback’: Roe v. Wade abortion ruling raising alarms among Canadian advocates
Canadian advocates are cautioning against complacency regarding abortions protections in place in Canada, after the U.S. Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
Breast cancer ‘tumour awakens’ as patient sleeps: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
London
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
-
London police arrest man after gunshots reported earlier this month
An arrest has been made after gunshots were heard in a residential area of the city earlier this month, according to London police.
-
London police looking to identify suspect after cyclist assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist Thursday afternoon in north London.
Windsor
-
'The workload is troublesome': Jail nurse offers insight on working inside Windsor jail
A registered nurse who works inside the South West Detention Centre testified Friday in the ongoing inquest into the death of inmate Delilah Blair.
-
June 27th Miracle returns with a new 'shop and drop' model for 2022
The aptly-named June 27th Miracle has, to date, provided more than three-million pounds of food for Windsor-Essex food banks. But unlike previous years, the organizing committee is shifting away from front-porch pick-ups toward a shop-and-drop model.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Barrie
-
Missing camper found safe in Tiny Township by OPP aviation team
A camper who went missing Friday morning after taking his dog for a walk at Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township has been found safe.
-
Orillia OPP officer 'significantly' injured during arrest
Provincial police say an officer suffered a "significant" injury during an arrest in Orillia.
-
Cow causes crash on Highway 400
A cow is said to be the cause of a crash on Highway 400 Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Law firm 'discontinues' class-action lawsuit against Sudbury hospital
A class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of breast cancer patients at Health Sciences North in Sudbury has been discontinued.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet, taking break to address health
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Proposal of LRT soft launch 'shut down vehemently' by city
Day ten of public hearings at the inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system heard the option of a soft or partial launch of system was "shut down vehemently."
Toronto
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Montreal
-
Anger, political pushback in Quebec after Legault says cultures are 'not on the same level'
Those who know the debate most intimately said there's little nuance to be found in Quebec Premier Legault's arguments about Quebec's immigration model. 'Every time it's as painful as it is the first time,' said a spokesperson for a Sikh group.
-
New legal challenge takes aim at Bill 96's rule on translating court documents
A second legal challenge has been filed against Bill 96, focusing on a rule requiring corporations to translate -- at their own cost -- court documents into French. This could include First Nations, one-person businesses, charities and all sorts of groups. Lawyers argue the rule is unconstitutional.
-
What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Glace Bay, N.S.
An amber alert has been issued by Cape Breton Regional Police for a missing teenager.
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Winnipeg
-
Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community
Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.
-
Probe into Winnipeg human trafficking ring nets three-year sentence: WPS
A Winnipeg man has been handed a three-year sentence after a lengthy investigation into human trafficking in Manitoba.
-
Three charged following rural crime spree: RCMP
Three people have been charged following an early morning crime spree in rural Manitoba last week.
Calgary
-
Technical issues delay court hearing of man accused of killing Alberta couple
A 42-year-old man, accused of impaired driving causing the death of a young Alberta couple, was supposed to appear at a Drumheller, Alta. courtroom for his first appearance but a glitch resulted in the proceedings being delayed.
-
Calgary police not at fault in woman's fatal 5-storey Chinatown fall: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has determined Calgary Police Service officers did not commit an offence during the attempted arrest of a suspect who fell five-storeys to her death.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Edmonton
-
RCMP lay non-criminal charge against Alberta MLA Thomas Dang
An Edmonton MLA who admitted he used the premier's birth date to "hack" Alberta's COVID-19 records system has been charged under the province's Health Information Act.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Vancouver
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
-
How to stay cool without AC: Expert gives tips ahead of B.C.'s first hot stretch of summer
After a cooler-than-usual spring, many British Columbians are welcoming the province's first hot stretch of the summer this weekend.
-
Closure of B.C. campgrounds due to 'problem bear' extended through weekend
Multiple campgrounds that were closed in a B.C. park due a food-habituated bear last week will remain closed through the weekend.