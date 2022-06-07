Stolen vehicles, sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have seized three stolen vehicles, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $40,000 in Canadian currency, and nearly 100,000 worth of drugs after executing a search warrant in south Kitchener.

In a news release, police said it happened in the area of Kingsway Drive and Sixth Avenue. Two men, one from Kitchener, one from Norfolk County, now face multiple charges.

Police seized the following:

Three stolen vehicles with a joint value of over $130,000

A sawed-off shotgun with ammunition

More than $40,000 in Canadian currency

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with a street value of more than $85,000

A stolen car appears in a photo supplied by police. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

A 57-year-old Kitchener man and a 42-year-old Norfolk County man, are now facing numerous joint charges including:

Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Theft of a motor vehicle (two counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)

The 42-year-old male is facing additional charges from a separate incident, which includes the offences of flight from police, dangerous operation and arson.

