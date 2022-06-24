Police seize 22 stolen vehicles in Kitchener and Cambridge

A month-and-a-half-long investigation has resulted in Waterloo regional police seizing nearly $500,000 in assets and arresting 10 people.

In a media release, police said the total street value of the drugs is approximately $225,000.

Police previously announced they had seized three stolen cars, a sawed-off shotgun and a large quantity of drugs as part of the investigation, which has now grown.

On Friday, police said 10 individuals between the ages of 29 and 57 have been arrested.

In total 80 Criminal Code charges and 12 Controlled Drug and Substances Act charges were laid.

The charges include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with release orders and firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said they conducted two residential search warrants, one in Kitchener and the other in Cambridge.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation: