Police seize 22 stolen vehicles in Kitchener and Cambridge

Police seize 22 stolen vehicles in Kitchener and Cambridge

A stolen car seized by police is seen in a photo. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service) A stolen car seized by police is seen in a photo. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver