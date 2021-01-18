KITCHENER -- Police officers seized more than $200,000 in cannabis products from a pair of commercial buildings in Waterloo last week.

Officers carried out a search warrant at the buildings on Baffin Place on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers started investigating the possible production and distribution of these products the day before.

Police executed the warrant and seized over 700 cannabis plants, more than 20,000 grams of cannabis bud and a large quantity of edibles.

The seized drugs had a street value of more than $200,000, police said.

Officers are still investigating and said that arrests and charges are pending.