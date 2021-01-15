KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they seized around $17,000 worth of oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at around 7 p.m. and arrested the 28-year-old man driving it for operating a vehicle while prohibited.

The 26-year-old woman in the passenger seat was also arrested.

Police say the man is facing charges for multiple driving offences. They are both charged with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.​