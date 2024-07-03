KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Uptown Waterloo night market returns with weather protected venue

    Uptown Waterloo night market starts on July 4, 2024. (Source: Uptown Waterloo BIA) Uptown Waterloo night market starts on July 4, 2024. (Source: Uptown Waterloo BIA)
    Share

    Those who have been enjoying a popular Waterloo market won’t have to worry about any weather cancellations this summer.

    The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area (BIA) announced the return of their night market for its fourth year. This time, the market will be under a covered venue.

    Starting Thursday through to the end of August, the market will run on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waterloo Public Library in the lower covered parking lot on Dupont Street.

    “We’re very grateful to have the lower, covered lot at WPL for our Night Market this year,” said Jeyas Balaskanthan, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA in a media release. “Last year we had to cancel a number of our weekly markets due to weather, which is really disappointing for everyone involved, so we’re excited for a full year of markets to showcase a wide range of local artisans, food, retail items, vintage clothing, housewares and more.”

    Staff from the library will offer programming for children and a rotating list of local musicians are set to perform each evening.

    Free parking will be available at the library lower lot on Dupont Street or at other nearby lots.

    More information about the night market can be found here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News