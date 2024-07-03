Uptown Waterloo night market returns with weather protected venue

Those who have been enjoying a popular Waterloo market won’t have to worry about any weather cancellations this summer.

The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area (BIA) announced the return of their night market for its fourth year. This time, the market will be under a covered venue.

Starting Thursday through to the end of August, the market will run on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waterloo Public Library in the lower covered parking lot on Dupont Street.

“We’re very grateful to have the lower, covered lot at WPL for our Night Market this year,” said Jeyas Balaskanthan, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA in a media release. “Last year we had to cancel a number of our weekly markets due to weather, which is really disappointing for everyone involved, so we’re excited for a full year of markets to showcase a wide range of local artisans, food, retail items, vintage clothing, housewares and more.”

Staff from the library will offer programming for children and a rotating list of local musicians are set to perform each evening.

Free parking will be available at the library lower lot on Dupont Street or at other nearby lots.

More information about the night market can be found here.