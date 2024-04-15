Police searching home after man injured with explosive

KITCHENER
    Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.

    In a news release, police said officers were called to Guelph General Hospital on Sunday morning about a 27-year-old man who was being treated for hand injuries. Investigators determined he had allegedly made a small explosive device, which went off and caused his injuries.

    Officers found the location of the suspected detonation near Eramosa River, at the end of Waterworks Place. No other injuries were reported.

    On Monday morning, police said two streets in The Ward were closed.

    In an email, police spokesperson Scott Tracey said officers were searching a home in the area and confirmed it was related to the explosives investigation.

    More to come.

