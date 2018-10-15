

CTV Kitchener





Regional police received a report that a Cambridge residence was shot at.

It happened in the area of Francis Street and Middleton Street on Oct. 13 in the late evening.

No occupants of the residence were injured.

With the investigation ongoing, police did not know whether the incident was targeted or random.

A vehicle was seen in the area, and police wanted to speak with the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.