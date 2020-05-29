WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a person who they say was seen peering through bedroom windows of homesin Waterloo.

Officers were called to the area of Fir and Spruce Streets around 3 a.m. on Friday for reports of an incident.

About two hours earlier, they received a call also describing someone peering in through windows of residences.

The suspect is described as roughly 5’10 and was reportedly dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.

Police are reminding residents to lock all windows and doors as well as to remain vigilant of suspicious activity.