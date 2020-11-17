KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect in a robbery in Waterloo on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Chesapeake Drive and Mooring Post Lane. Officials say the victim had arranged to meet with a man through an online buy and sell forum.

The suspect had a weapon and demanded the victim's property when he arrived. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man around 5'7" tall, around 19 or 20 years old with a thin build.

Police are reminding people to be vigilant when meeting with people to sell items, and recommend doing so in a well-lit, well-populated place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.