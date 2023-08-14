Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect they say may be armed after a man was fatally shot in downtown Kitchener.

Police say officers responded to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday after there were reports of shots fired outside a business.

When they arrived, police found an 18-year-old Kitchener man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was last seen running from the Queen and Charles area, wearing jeans, a dark sweatshirt with a hood cinched tightly around his face, and a surgical mask.

If seen, police say the public should not approach him and instead call 911.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers will be in the area Monday as they continue to canvass for information and witnesses.

Police plan to hold a news conference about the case at 10:30 a.m.