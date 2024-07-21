Police searching for missing Kitchener teen

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.

Hayley is described as 5’8” with black shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve flannel shirt, black track pants and flip flops. She also wears glasses.

She was last seen on Saturday in the Stanley Park area.

Police said they are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.