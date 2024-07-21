KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for missing Kitchener teen

    Waterloo Regional Police shared this photo of a missing teenager from Kitchener. She was last seen on July 20, 2024 in the Stanley Park area. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police shared this photo of a missing teenager from Kitchener. She was last seen on July 20, 2024 in the Stanley Park area. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.

    Hayley is described as 5’8” with black shoulder length hair.

    She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve flannel shirt, black track pants and flip flops. She also wears glasses.

    She was last seen on Saturday in the Stanley Park area.

    Police said they are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS

    BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

      U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    • Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.

      A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

      U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News