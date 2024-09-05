University of Waterloo introduces new emergency notification system following community criticism

The University of Waterloo says a review of its emergency notification system following a stabbing in a classroom has led to the implementation of a new platform.

On June 28, 2023, police responded on campus after a recently-graduated student went into a lecture class in Hagey Hall and stabbed three people, including the professor.

Staff and students were left wondering what was going on, many saying they had to turn to social media or other people in the absence of information provided by the university.

“It was mainly just like friends and word-of-mouth,” said second year student Mehul Sharma. “No one was even sure what happened exactly. And it was quite a failure on the university’s part.”

The University of Waterloo has an emergency notification app called WatSAFE, but in spite of the app being tested just hours before the stabbing, it wasn’t used in the immediate aftermath. Some students said the first alert came out more than an hour after the incident and described it as vague.

Speaking to CTV in July 2023, university president Vivek Goel admitted the lack of communication was a problem.

“We know that WatSAFE, and how we use it, has to be better,” he said.

The university is now replacing WatSAFE with a new integrated emergency notification system called Regroup Mobile.

The university did not provide a spokesperson to speak with CTV News about the new app and the protocols surrounding how it will be used, but online information provided to staff and students said: “Regroup Mobile is an advanced emergency notification system designed to deliver fast, accurate, and consistent messages across multiple communication channels including text/SMS, voice calls, emails, mobile app push notifications, social media and desktop alerts. It ensures comprehensive coverage and rapid dissemination of critical information, maximizing the reach and efficiency of emergency communications.”

The university added that a thorough review of the Regroup Mobile app was done and it meets the school’s cybersecurity and information privacy requirements.

Students said getting information from official sources when there is a safety concern on campus is important to them.

“You've got to know: 'Maybe I shouldn't go to this class today. Maybe I should stay home,'” explained third-year student Daniel Romagnoli. “Just knowing what's happening around you is always good.”

“I think feeling safe on campus, especially for first-years who aren't used to the campus, is really important,” student Zohra Ali told CTV News.

But second-year student Mehul Sharma notes that for the system to work, those on campus need to download the app.

“I guess I should because it’s a good thing for safety, so I think I will, but I don’t know if most students will.”

The university said the WatSAFE app will stop functioning on Oct. 1 and the Regroup Mobile system will become the sole emergency notification system.

In the meantime, they’re asking students and staff to keep WatSAFE on their phones and devices.