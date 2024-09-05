How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
The retirees, known as the Grandma Babysitting Club, look after children in Waterloo Region on short notice.
“I’ve always loved children. I’ve always been around children. And what they need is a grandma,” Grandma Baby Sitting Club creator Maria Martin told CTV News.
Martin has a long history working with children. She previously ran the Airborne Trampoline Club in Kitchener for 25 years and turned one of the rooms into a play area for young children. She said that is where her love for kids began. After retiring, she tried to open a daycare but the pandemic sidelined those plans.
Now, Martin has gathered approximately five other retirees to help with the babysitting program. She said participants are vetted through a thorough interview process including background checks, and although they are not all grandmothers, they must be retirees in case a parent unexpectedly needs sudden child care.
The ‘grandmas’ provide in-home care for $20 per hour at a family’s home, eliminating licensing hoops they’d have to jump through if they were offering care at a centre or outside of the home.
Clients in Waterloo Region said they are grateful for the help.
“[I] definitely can’t work at home and manage the kids,” father Alexander Pokluda said. “Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but definitely on an ongoing basis we need the help.”
Pokulda said he tried to find a more traditional child care space for his daughter Luna, but she preferred being at home.
“We were able to juggle our schedule and we didn’t necessarily need to put Luna into something full-time,” he said.
The program has made a big difference not only for Luna and her family, but also for ‘grandma’ Deborah Lashbrook.
Lashbrook said she shares a special bond with the little girl and they like to learn and sing together. Looking after Luna has helped Lashbrook transition into retirement.
“She helps me be in the present because when we’re reading a book, that’s all I think about.”
Member of the Grandma Babysitting Club Deborah Lashbrook plays with a child on September 5, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
Grandma’s needed
The babysitting club is facing one major problem: it needs more members.
In Waterloo Region alone, there were 10,000 children on a wait list for child care last month. Approximately 6,000 of those children needed immediate care.
The group operates in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and St. Jacobs.
According to a post on the group’s social media accounts, “When the going gets tough, Grandmas get going.”
Martin is hoping to open an emergency drop-off location in the future where parents can safely leave their children in case of an emergency.
Anyone who wants to join the club is encouraged to email Martin or call 647-221-0212.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jagmeet Singh to face questions about decision to pull NDP out of deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will face reporters for the first time today after pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Courtroom clash in Trump's election interference case as the judge ponders the path ahead
In the first court hearing in nearly a year, a lawyer for Donald Trump clashed on Thursday with the judge in the federal election interference prosecution of the former U.S. president after suggesting the government was rushing forward with an "illegitimate" indictment at the height of the White House campaign.
John Vennavally-Rao on his double cancer diagnosis — and reason for hope
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares the story of his health-care battle for the first time as medical advances give him reason for hope and optimism.
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Australian breaker Raygun says she felt 'panic' after public reaction to her Olympic performance
For Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, first came her polarizing performance at the Olympics, followed by her panic when she was chased through the streets of Paris.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
opinion Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in 2020 to step back as working royals, Prince Harry has been navigating a new chapter in his life -- his journey taking him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California. Royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the impact the move has had on his relationships, both personal and public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.