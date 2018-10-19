Featured
Police searching for men in connection with reported firearm in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 7:59AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a man with a firearm in the area of Connaught Street in Kitchener.
Police say when they arrived two males fled the area.
The man carrying the firearm is described as black with a beard, wearing a toque and black vest over a grey sweater.
The second man is described as black and shorter than the man with the firearm.
A vehicle of interest was seen in the area and is described as a white, newer-model vehicle.
No one was injured and police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety.