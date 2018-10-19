

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a man with a firearm in the area of Connaught Street in Kitchener.

Police say when they arrived two males fled the area.

The man carrying the firearm is described as black with a beard, wearing a toque and black vest over a grey sweater.

The second man is described as black and shorter than the man with the firearm.

A vehicle of interest was seen in the area and is described as a white, newer-model vehicle.

No one was injured and police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety.