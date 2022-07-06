Police searching for information on collision that sent cyclist to hospital

Waterloo regional police are looking for information after a hit and run collision sent a Waterloo man to hospital.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police.

Police said the 18-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 4:05 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a collision in the area of Weber Street North and Hickory Street East.

Police said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 29-year-old Waterloo man.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries.