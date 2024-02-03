KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for female after stabbing in Guelph

    A police cruiser is pictured in the area of Eastview Road and Starwood Drive. Officers could be seen taking to residents in the neighborhood on Feb. 3, 2024, the day after a stabbing. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    Guelph police are looking for a female after a stabbing that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Police say they were called to an address near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday where a man was found with several stab wounds.

    He was rushed to an out-of-region trauma centre and police said his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

    Police said they are looking for a female but provided no age or suspect description.

    Investigators believe she and the victim knew each other.

    "This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public," police said in a news release.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7117.

