Police searching for female after stabbing in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for a female after a stabbing that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say they were called to an address near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday where a man was found with several stab wounds.

He was rushed to an out-of-region trauma centre and police said his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said they are looking for a female but provided no age or suspect description.

Investigators believe she and the victim knew each other.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7117.