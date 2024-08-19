Police search for suspects who allegedly stole kayaks and equipment in Delhi, Ont. storage area

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to identify two people they believe stole kayaks and other equipment during a break-and-enter in Delhi, Ont. last week.

Police said it happened last Monday, shortly after 2:30 a.m., when two unidentified people got to an address on James Street in a white Dodge RAM pickup truck.

“While on the premises, the suspects forcibly entered an outdoor storage area and stole a Yardworks 48V 20" push lawn mower, a Yardworks log splitter, two Pelican kayaks (Vibe and Summit 100X), and a Sun Dolphin Aruba kayak,” OPP said in a media release.

Police included images of the people believed to be involved and a photo of the truck they arrived in.

One suspect is described as approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, wearing a black sweater with a grey baseball cap, red gloves, a grey bandana and black pants.

The other suspect is described as being between 5’0” and 5’2”, wearing a black sweater, black toque, black face covering and black pants.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.