KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police search for suspect in two alleged assaults on LRT trains

    WRPS released images of an individual believed to be involved in the incidents. (Submitted/WRPS) WRPS released images of an individual believed to be involved in the incidents. (Submitted/WRPS)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for the public’s assistance in two ongoing investigations in Kitchener involving alleged assaults on LRT ION trains.

    The first incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when a victim was riding the LRT train near Fairview Park Mall, according to police. Police said they were sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

    On May 22 at 9:30 p.m., another victim was riding the LRT train in the same area when they were allegedly assaulted by a male suspect.

    Police are looking to speak to any victims or witnesses in connection to the incidents and included two photos of a person they believe may have been involved.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit at 519-577-9777, extension 8665.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News