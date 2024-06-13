Police search for suspect in two alleged assaults on LRT trains
Waterloo regional police are looking for the public’s assistance in two ongoing investigations in Kitchener involving alleged assaults on LRT ION trains.
The first incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when a victim was riding the LRT train near Fairview Park Mall, according to police. Police said they were sexually assaulted by a male suspect.
On May 22 at 9:30 p.m., another victim was riding the LRT train in the same area when they were allegedly assaulted by a male suspect.
Police are looking to speak to any victims or witnesses in connection to the incidents and included two photos of a person they believe may have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit at 519-577-9777, extension 8665.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tornado warnings issued across Ontario and Quebec, twisters potentially detected by radar
Tornado warnings were issued in Ontario and Quebec amid severe thunderstorms as Environment Canada warned of 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations.
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson announces decision to step away from the anchor desk
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
A crocodile was terrorizing this Australian town. So residents cooked and ate it
A remote Australian community has taken revenge on a massive saltwater crocodile by eating the 3.6-metre (11.8-foot) beast blamed for devouring pets and chasing children.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Suffering dog with mouth duct-taped in 'homemade muzzle' surrendered to B.C. SPCA
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a young dog who was surrendered last week with her tail severely injured and her mouth duct-taped shut in a "homemade muzzle."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.