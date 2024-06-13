Police search for suspect in two alleged assaults on LRT trains

Waterloo regional police are looking for the public’s assistance in two ongoing investigations in Kitchener involving alleged assaults on LRT ION trains.

The first incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when a victim was riding the LRT train near Fairview Park Mall, according to police. Police said they were sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

On May 22 at 9:30 p.m., another victim was riding the LRT train in the same area when they were allegedly assaulted by a male suspect.

Police are looking to speak to any victims or witnesses in connection to the incidents and included two photos of a person they believe may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit at 519-577-9777, extension 8665.