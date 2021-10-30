Police search for missing 15-year-old in Guelph
15-year-old Ashley Reeds was last seen Thursday afternoon at GCVI on Paisley Street (@GuelphPolice)
Guelph -
Police continue to search for 15-year-old Ashley Reeds who was reported missing Thursday afternoon in Guelph.
Reeds was last seen at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute on Paisley Street.
Police say the teen was wearing:
- White hoodie
- Jeans
- Pink running shoes
- Navy backpack
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.