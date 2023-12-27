Police search for Cambridge man wanted for multiple offences

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is seeking the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.

In a news release, WRPS said they are looking for Adam De-Gannes, known to frequent the City of Cambridge.

Police said he is wanted for multiple criminal offences including two robberies.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.