Police search for Cambridge man wanted for multiple offences
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is seeking the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.
In a news release, WRPS said they are looking for Adam De-Gannes, known to frequent the City of Cambridge.
Police said he is wanted for multiple criminal offences including two robberies.
His current whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
London
-
Drunk driver charged after Huron OPP 'quack' the case
A South Huron resident driving seven ducks in their car has been charged with impaired driving after OPP received multiple complaints during the evening of Dec. 2.
-
How long will this mild start to winter last?
The holidays have been soggy so far, and the mild weather is impacting several outdoor recreational facilities.
-
How to drop off your Christmas tree and sort your holiday waste and recycling in London, Ont.
Many Londoners are now moving on from the holidays, as they get ready to flip the calendar to 2024. With that comes taking out the Christmas tree and getting rid of holiday waste
Windsor
-
Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.
-
They're twins and they tied for UWindsor's science faculty award by earning a 99% average
For the first time ever, the University of Windsor's Faculty of Science has given its award for the top academic performer of the year to two people — after they both earned a cumulative average of 99 per cent.
-
WRH seeks input on products and services at new mega hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital is asking the public for input on the products and services that should offered at the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
Barrie
-
Business owners and family grappling with devastating loss after deadly fire
A fire that started from a parked vehicle spread to the home of Barrie Paintball and is estimated to have caused $700,000 in damage between the building and its contents, and claimed the life of two pets.
-
Suspect arrested twice in less than 6 hours over Christmas faces multiple charges
A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police arrested him twice less than six hours apart for alleged crimes in Bradford and Innisfil.
-
OPP frustrated by impaired drivers over holiday weekend
In an OPP release, provincial police noted their frustration following two incidents of impaired driving in the Midland area over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Arrest made in Morocco related to bomb threats that closed schools in Ontario, including in the north
A suspect has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats Nov. 1 that closed several schools in Ontario, including in the North.
-
-
Boxing Day was the warmest on record for these northern Ont. cities
It was a good day to go shopping Tuesday, as the foggy weather on Boxing Day saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average across much of northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against driver in four-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east-end
A 23-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on impaired driving charges in connection with a four-vehicle collision at a major intersection in Ottawa's east-end last week.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kanata robbery and assault
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a store employee at a business in the south-end of Kanata earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Man jumps into Lake Ontario, hides in pipe to evade arrest in Burlington: police
A man jumped into Lake Ontario and concealed himself within a pipe Wednesday morning in an effort to escape from officers but was shortly apprehended, Halton Regional Police said.
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
One person dead, another in hospital after collision in Georgetown
One person is dead, and another is in hospital after a collision in Georgetown, Ont., Wednesday.
Montreal
-
All Common Front unions now have tentative deals with Quebec, threat of indefinite strike still looms
The FTQ says the last of its eight unions has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.
-
Another member of Lennon and Ono's Montreal Bed-in For Peace has died: Tommy Smothers
With the death of Tom Smothers at age 86, another piece of Montreal history has left as well. Tom was among those crowding John Lennon and Yoko Ono's bed-in for peace on May 26, 1969 at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal.
-
Food waste costing consumers in more ways than they know
The holidays are a time of abundance and, sometimes, overindulgence. Food waste, however, is a reality year round and it is costing consumers more than is realized.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest 14-year-old for allegedly driving vehicle into bus shelter, power pole
A 14-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly driving a vehicle into a bus shelter and a power pole on Tuesday.
-
Suspect attacks person with hammer, attempts to steal vehicle: Halifax police
Police in Halifax are looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a hammer and then attempted to steal their vehicle.
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop work order for Donkin Mine
The province of Nova Scotia says the stop work order for the Donkin Mine was lifted Wednesday, allowing the Cape Breton mine to resume production if it chooses to do so.
Winnipeg
-
'We have to produce results right away': Manitoba premier on 2024 plans for government
Improving health-care for Manitobans and addressing wait times will remain a priority for Premier Wab Kinew’s government in 2024, even as they grapple with a deficit increase they say was unexpected.
-
Four teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged four teenagers and is still searching for two others following a crime spree last month that involved a homicide.
-
'Something different, new, adventurous': How families are staying active during winter break
With kids home from school for winter break, parents may be looking for ways to stay active as a family. Luckily, there are a number of programs and events for all ages within city limits.
Calgary
-
Teen facing charges after Calgary zoo parking lot machete attack
A teenager is facing charges after an assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Tuesday evening.
-
CFD responds to a 'near miss' fire caused by fireworks
A grass and brush fire set off by fireworks threatened homes in Panorama Hills Boxing Day is a reminder that residents are not allowed to ignite fireworks or pyrotechnics in Calgary without a permit.
-
Calgary man dead after falling through ice on Bow River near Mînî Thnî
A man in his 60s died after falling through the ice of the Bow River west of Calgary over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
-
Oil Kings pull off major roster shakeup with trades involving 18 players and picks
The last-place Edmonton Oil Kings will look a whole lot different the next time they take to the ice at Rogers Place.
Vancouver
-
'Epic' lineups at Whistler-Blackcomb on Boxing Day, as weather delays opening
Skiers and snowboarders at Whistler-Blackcomb faced Boxing Day lineups and crowds not unlike those encountered by bargain-hunting shoppers, as weather delayed the opening of lifts.
-
Bystanders commended for bravery after subduing robbery suspect in Vancouver
Police are commending two Good Samaritans who chased down and subdued a robbery suspect in Vancouver's Olympic Village this week, each suffering a stab wound in the process.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.