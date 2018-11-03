

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached a young girl while she was walking home from school on Friday.

Police say the girl was in the area of Centennial-Grand Woodlands School when she says she was being followed by a man.

The man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.

The girl was able to break free and run away.

The man is described as being in his early 20’s, blonde hair shaved up to the top with green hair on top. He was wearing black shoes, a black coat, and grey pants.

Brantford Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.