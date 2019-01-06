Featured
Police say missing Waterloo teen has been located
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 11:29AM EST
Good news for family and friends of Waterloo teen Payton Higgs.
Police say the 15-year-old, who left her home back in February, has now been located.
Higgs remained in contact with her family and friends until March 12.
When they stopped hearing from her they contacted police.
Payton Higgs has been located safely. We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 6, 2019