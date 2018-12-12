Featured
Police searching for teen girl missing since February
Payton Higgs, 15, reportedly last contacted family and friends on March 12. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 1:54PM EST
Regional police are seeking the public's help in finding a girl who has been missing since February.
Payton Higgs, 15, reportedly left her Waterloo residence on Feb. 18 of this year.
Police said she stayed in contact with family and friends until March 12.
Those close to her are concerned for her well-being.
She was described as five feet three inches and 100 pounds. She had brown-blonde hair and blue eyes.
Higgs had piercings in her ears and nose, and a flower tattooed on her left forearm.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.
* A handout provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service notes Higgs' age as 15, but in a tweet they said she is 16.
WRPS are continuing to seek public's assistance in locating Payton Higgs, 16. Payton left her Waterloo residence on February 18, 2018. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8643 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/XZD6eZquxQ— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 12, 2018