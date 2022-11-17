Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.

Police say it happened on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard.

One of the young people involved allegedly brandished a firearm during the incident.

At a plaza in the area, a server at the restaurant Halibut House, says almost everyday she sees some sort of fight involving young people nearby.

Halibut House now has a sign up telling students they can only come inside if they purchase food.

Earlier this week, Acting Police Chief John Goodman spoke about concerns with youth crime and weapons during an interview with CTV News.

“I would suggest there has been an increase with youth and weapons. It’s not uncommon, but for sure some of the weapons showing up now are very concerning,” Goodman said. “The firearms are concerning, the knives are concerning, the machetes are concerning, we’ve had bear mace at a school. There’s some significant concerns for us.”

No injuries were reported from the fight Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.