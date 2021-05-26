Advertisement
Police safely locate missing 11-year-old boy in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 6:19PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 26, 2021 7:17PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police safely located a missing 11-year-old boy in Kitchener Wednesday evening.
Police tweeted around 6 p.m. Wednesday about the missing boy, who had last been seen on Blucher Street around 2 p.m.
About an hour after the tweet was posted, police said the boy had been located and is safe.