Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.

In a tweet just before 4 p.m., police said officers were in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road for a report of a shooting incident.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers cleared the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported. They have not indicated if they're looking for a suspect.

At one point, around six marked police cruisers could be seen, including one canine unit.

Police tape was visible marking off part of an apartment building parking lot.

Access to the building did not appear to be affected.

Police said more information will be provided when available.

Police cruisers are seen at 187 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on April 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

This story will be updated.