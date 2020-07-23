KITCHENER -- A 78-year-old man has been charged after a dispute over mandatory masks in Waterloo Region.

Altogether, police have responded to nine incidents of people becoming unruly over non-compliance related to the region's mandatory face covering bylaw, which came into effect on July 13.

The older man's arrest was the only incident that resulted in charges.

In that case, police responded to a business on King Street North on the morning of July 17. According to police, the business had offered the man a mask when he entered without one, but he refused to wear it. He then became agitated and allegedly started making threats toward staff.

The accused, who has not been identified by police, was charged under the Trespass to Property Act for failing to leave a premises when directed. He was also charged with utter threats to cause bodily harm or death.

The other eight instances involved people refusing to wear masks, or getting involved in disputes with others over them.

Here's a brief rundown of the incidents as they happened:

Kitchener

July 14: Police respond to a business on King Street East after a family allegedly refused to leave a store after they were asked to wear masks. The family was gone by the time police arrived.

July 15: Officers respond to a business on Duke Street West after a man allegedly refused to leave a store after he was asked to wear a mask. He was gone by the time they got there.

July 19: Police get a call from somewhere on Victoria Street North, where the complainant alleged that an unknown male had threatened him over the use of a mask. The suspect was gone by the time police got to the scene.

July 20: Officers are called to a business on King Street East. A male there had become agitated after being asked to wear a mask and refusing. He was gone before police arrived.

July 20: Someone calls police to a business on Weber Street East. A male allegedly refused to wear a mask and became confrontational towards staff when they asked him to follow protocol. Police spoke to him and barred him from returning to the business.

Waterloo

July 17: The incident above; a man is charged after allegedly threatening staff when asked to wear a mask at a business on King Street North.

July 20: Police respond to a business on King Street North in Waterloo after two individuals became involved in a dispute over one of them not wearing a mask. Both were spoken to by police.

Woolwich

July 18: Police are called to a business on Farmers Market Road for reports of a verbal dispute. One of the people involved was not wearing a mask. One male was asked to leave the business as a safety precaution, but was gone by the time police got there.

July 20: A man was spoken to by police after an incident at a business on Maryhill Road. Staff had reportedly asked him to follow proper protocol when he started intimidating staff. Officers asked him to follow the new bylaw, as well.