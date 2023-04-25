Police renew call for images, information as investigation into Kitchener sexual assault continues
Waterloo regional police have renewed an appeal for information about a daytime sexual assault in Kitchener’s Doon neighbourhood.
On April 4, a female was sexually assaulted while walking on a trail near Moorlands Crescent. It happened in broad daylight, around 12:15 p.m. in the afternoon.
Not long after, police released an image of the person they’re looking for – a man in a green jacket and surgical mask, captured walking down a trail in the area – but they’re still hopeful more people will come forward with images and tips.
“You can see the suspect actually looking behind, so looking to see if anyone was watching him or anything like that,” Staff Sgt. Kyle Lambert said Tuesday.
Police said the man assaulted the female before running away.
“The suspect and the female were not known to one another,” Lambert said.
Police said the victim had minor physical injuries.
“But obviously something like that is very traumatic but we’re continuing to work with the victim and reaching out with her,” Lambert said.
The man was last seen running down Sedgewood Street towards Fenside Street – a busy and vibrant neighbourhood that police hope can help in the investigation.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic in the area, there’s a school close by, there’s a lot of people walking around, so we’re hoping somebody saw something that would tweak their interest and help them remember what happened on April 4,” Lambert said.
Regional police have set up a website where people can upload video evidence, which can be accessed here.
